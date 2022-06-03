Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

