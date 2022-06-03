Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

