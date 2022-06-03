Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,966 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.