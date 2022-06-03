Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.11. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

