Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 26.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 95.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

