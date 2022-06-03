Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

