WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WH Smith to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($26.24).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.99) on Monday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.23.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,033.40).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

