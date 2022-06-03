Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Stock Position Increased by Condire Management LP

Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,959 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum accounts for 4.9% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Condire Management LP owned about 0.98% of Whiting Petroleum worth $24,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,846. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.