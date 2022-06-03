WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 0.4%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.52. 10,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 91,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$442.91 million and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

