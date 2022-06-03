Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

