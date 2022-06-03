Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

