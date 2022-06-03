WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.90. Approximately 84,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 84,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

