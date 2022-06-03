WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.90. Approximately 84,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 84,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.