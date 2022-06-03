Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.61.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.