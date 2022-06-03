Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.38. 16,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,774,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

