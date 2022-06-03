Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.38. 16,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,774,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
