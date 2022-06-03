Woodcoin Hits One Day Volume of $166,977.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $166,977.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00015190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,507.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.63 or 0.06000579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00211469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00623877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00650819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00073706 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.