Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.23 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $528.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

