Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Workiva worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,950,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

