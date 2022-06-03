World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.70. 376,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,997. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

