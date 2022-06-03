WW International (NYSE:WW) Stock Price Down 7.4%

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 15,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,470,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41.

WW International ( NYSE:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million.

About WW International (NYSE:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

