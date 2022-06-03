Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
Wynn Macau Company Profile (Get Rating)
