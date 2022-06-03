Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

WYNMY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.