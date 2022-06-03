Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)
