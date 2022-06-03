XCAD Network (XCAD) One Day Volume Tops $6.29 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. XCAD Network has a market cap of $91.74 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCAD Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00012776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00586053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00412789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

XCAD Network’s total supply is 199,105,531 coins and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial

