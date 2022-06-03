Xend Finance (XEND) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.56 million and $86,439.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 726.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

