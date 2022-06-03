Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance cut shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance currently has 12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XIACF. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Xiaomi from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC cut Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

