Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 664,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 69,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

