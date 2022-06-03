Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

