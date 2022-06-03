Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,170,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,899,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.