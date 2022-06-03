Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.42. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.