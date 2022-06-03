Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.67 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.41. 769,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.