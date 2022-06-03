Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.41. 769,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

