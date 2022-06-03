Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GTY Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 8,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

