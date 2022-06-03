Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will post $251.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the lowest is $245.55 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $230.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

