Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce $489.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $489.56 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $445.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.17. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

