Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to post sales of $337.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $362.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $288.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,230. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

