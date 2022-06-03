Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $29.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.80. 1,981,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,419. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 458.91, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.39 and a 200 day moving average of $556.04.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

