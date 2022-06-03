Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.46. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,575. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

