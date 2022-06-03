Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to report $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.40. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,489,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $165.09. 76,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

