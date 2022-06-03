Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. 124,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,190. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

