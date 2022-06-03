Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 1,892,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,382. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

