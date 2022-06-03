Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

