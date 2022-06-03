Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $14,665,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after buying an additional 660,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 900,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

