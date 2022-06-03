Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 2,177,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.