Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 3,562,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

