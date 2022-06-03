Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$6.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($6.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.22). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($18.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($29.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($27.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.29. 201,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

