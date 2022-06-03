Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 168.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,588. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 381.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

