Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.01. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

