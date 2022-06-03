Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.25 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,620. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

