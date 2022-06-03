Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post $286.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.12 million. Yelp posted sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Yelp stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

