Zacks: Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PSTL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 707.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.