Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

EXPI stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. eXp World has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 77.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.